Shovel man got tooled up to shatter some glass in Stenhousemuir
A domestic offender armed himself with a shovel and used it to smash windows at a property.
George Main, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded to recklessly destroying property belonging to another at an address in Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir, on September 28.
The charges stated Main used a shovel to smash windows at the premises.
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Main, 6 Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir, until December 21 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.