A shoplifter caused a disruption when she was caught thieving from a Howgate store.

Heather McNaughton (29) pushed over a display shelf when she was caught thieving from Debenhams in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre.

McNaughton, 27 Robertson Avenue, Polmont, admitted the theft and threatening behaviour offences she committed on October 24 last year.

The case was adjourned for three weeks for a drug and alcohol treatment assessment.