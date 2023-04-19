Shoplifter made off with £139 of goods from Falkirk superstore
Robert Lister, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to theft – stealing £139.32 worth of goods – from B&M, Meadow Street, Falkirk on August 31 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Lister seemed to have his life “moving in the right direction” now.
Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Lister, 11 Bruce Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 66 hours of unpaid work in that time.