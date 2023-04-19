News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Netflix to make major change to online platform
19 minutes ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’
28 minutes ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
46 minutes ago Inflation rate in UK falls but still remains above 10%
48 minutes ago Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries undergoes brain surgery
1 hour ago Singer Aaron Carter’s autopsy reveals he drowned after taking drugs

Shoplifter made off with £139 of goods from Falkirk superstore

Robert Lister, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to theft – stealing £139.32 worth of goods – from B&M, Meadow Street, Falkirk on August 31 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Lister seemed to have his life “moving in the right direction” now.

Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Lister, 11 Bruce Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 66 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lister appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtLister appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Lister appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court