Shoplifter given one last chance to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

She had pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including stealing food from Spar, Main Street, Camelon on April 10 and alcohol and sweets from David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on May 13.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Gray, c/o Haymarket Hub, 7 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, until September 23, stating it was her last chance to appear.

