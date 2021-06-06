Shieldhill sneak thief appears in court
Jack Hughes (23) landed himself in trouble with the law when he pinched a games console.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Hughes had pleaded guilty to stealing the console and accessories from an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on November 28, 2017.
Hughes, who has a previous conviction for assault, has received unpaid work in the past.
Sheriff Derek Livingston fixed a further review of Hughes’ community payback order Hughes, 26 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, for six weeks to July 15.