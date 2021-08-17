Shieldhill games console thief hit with restriction of liberty order

Jack Hughes, 23, of 26 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, stole a games console and accessories from a property in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on November 28, 2017.

He had appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 15 where his defence solicitor, Simon Hutchison, explained Hughes’ lack of engagement with unpaid work by saying: “He’s been posted missing in the last month.

“He tells me he’s been offered his first job, working Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm.”

Jack Hughes, of Shieldhill, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

At the time, Sheriff Derek Livingston replied: “There’s also both courtesy and the obligation to inform his supervisor.”

The sheriff noted: “On June 1 the report was pretty poor and there was a suggestion your client might have sorted things out in the interim so I gave him another opportunity.”

The court was told Hughes put the court order “on the back burner” after gaining employment in June.

Hughes was remanded in custody and his order was revoked.

Sheriff Livingston called for a Criminal Justice Social Work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

When Hughes reappeared in court last Thursday from custody via video link, Mr Hutchison said: “His mother would be happy to have him back.

“He’s hopeful you might consider a restriction of liberty order.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The problem seems to be getting him to comply with a pretty lengthy looking community payback order.

“In light of the reports, I’ll make a restriction of liberty order for three months, between the hours of 7pm and 7am, seven days a week.”

