Shieldhill Ecstasy dealer avoids prison sentence

A man caught dealing class A drugs has been warned he will be imprisoned if he repeats the offence.

Mark Jenkins (21), 8 Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He had previously pled guilty to supplying Ecstasy at his home address and elsewhere between October 19, 2017 and January 24 last year.

Addressing Jenkins, who is a first offender, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You’re most fortunate your plea was accepted otherwise you would be going to jail.

“If you engage yourself with this kind of activity in the future you will go to jail.”

Jenkins was fined £400, payable at £50 per month.