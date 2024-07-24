Shieldhill drug dealer claimed £2000 was raised by Ben Nevis climb not from cannabis sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who told police who arrested him he was dealing drugs for money later claimed the £2000 in his possession had been raised by a charity hill climb.

Andrew Frew, 29, was caught in the act by police after they received an anonymous tip he was dealing drugs on a “daily” basis.

Readily admitting his crime at the time, Frew later said the cash in his possession had, in fact, been raised through a Ben Nevis climb to coin in cash for a martial arts venture he and a friend had started.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Frew had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at Spar, Central Avenue, Grangemouth on June 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had been told by an anonymous call there was drug dealing being carried out in Central Avenue in Grangemouth and the accused would sell drugs daily there.

"Officers saw the accused sitting in his car and as police arrived he began to start his vehicle. However, he was detained and searched. They found £760 and a mobile phone.

"He said there were items in the car and officers found £2000 in cash in the glove box, £80 worth of cannabis and two more mobile phones. He told police the drugs in his possession were there for the purpose of being sold to others.

“He said the phones had been used to send and receive messages in relation to supplying drugs.”

The court heard Frew had been waiting in the car to sell drugs, but only to his friend – it was £80 worth of cannabis for which he was going to receive £60 of cash.

It was stated Frew was no longer a cannabis user and needed to sell the cannabis he had and it was not an “ongoing regular business”.

He also provided an explanation about the significant amount of cash he had on him, stating it was money raised from a charity climb up Ben Nevis in aid of a martial arts club he and a friend were setting up.

At the time of his arrest police asked him if he would be in any danger if the £2000 was confiscated – they meant from other dealers or gangs he may have owed money to.

He said yes, but he later claimed he meant he may be in danger from his martial arts club friend for losing the money they had raised.

The court heard Frew had similar conviction in 2021 on his record.

At that time he said he had pooled together with pals to purchase the drugs and he was the person who was picked to go and buy them with the purpose of supplying them to his friends.

Sheriff Chistopher Shead placed Frew, Ochilview, Shieldhill, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.