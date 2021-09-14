Shieldhill driver caught with £1300 cocaine haul in Camelon

Declan Barclay, 22, Main Street, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A substance when his vehicle was stopped by police in Glasgow Road, Camelon on August 7, 2020.

After being told he was being detained for a search, Barclay initially informed officers the “white” he had on him was a “pal’s” and insisted the money within his vehicle also belonged to a friend.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “Police recovered a black bag containing 35 individual bags containing a white substance, as well as £1000 in cash in the vehicle.

Declan Barclay, of Shieldhill, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“While under caution, he said, ‘I’m just transporting this for someone else’.

“The white powder tested positive for cocaine with a total value of £1300.”

Barclay, a first offender, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

His solicitor said: “Both he and his family were looking at financial difficulties during the pandemic.

“He was unemployed at the time, and the debts were racking up before grants were available. I’m told the figure was around £3500.

“His father just passed away six weeks ago.

"He’s managed to obtain employment.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is a case which routinely merits a custodial sentence but the question for the court is whether it’s the only appropriate sentence and it’s not easy to address because of its nature.”

Sheriff Shead took into account the fact the matter’s a “summary complaint and you’re young”.

Barclay was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

