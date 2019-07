A drink-driver who ran a red light failed to show in court as she was on holiday in Spain.

Laura Morton (33), 18 Elim Drive, Shieldhill, drove dangerously in Main Street, Larbert on July 12, 2018 and had 31mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over the 22mcg limit.

The court heard the holiday was booked before a court date was fixed.

Sentence was deferred until August 15 for reports and documentary proof of when the trip was arranged.