Shieldhill dad released from custody for Christmas with daughters

Jack Hughes (23) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at the Spar, Main Street, Camelon by throwing a quantity of food at her, striking her on the head on April 11.

He had also previously admitted stealing a games console from a premises in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on November 28, 2017.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He has two daughters aged five and four and is hoping to spend Christmas with them.”

The court heard Hughes had been remanded in custody and had multiple breaches of his restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Hughes, 26 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, until January 27 next year for a criminal justice social work report and released him on bail until that date.

