Shield yield: Fortnight focused on thefts in Falkirk area leads to 30 arrests

During the initiative police officers worked with partners to help prevent and detect crimes.

In total, 67 crimes were detected, including 12 house break-ins , seven motor vehicle thefts, six attempted house break ins, 24 shoplifting thefts and a variety of other incidents.

Incidents were detected across Forth Valley Division, including Falkirk and Grangemouth, and included a mix of incidents in both rural and urban areas.

Project Shield saw 30 people arrested by police and a further 37 reported to the Procurator Fiscal(Picture: Police Scotland)

Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This result highlights our continuing commitment to tackling acquisitive crime in the Forth Valley area. Housebreaking and theft can be particularly intrusive and distressing for the victims of these crimes.