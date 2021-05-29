Sheriff warns Larbert assault offender to 'lawyer up'
A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on his victim while they lay on the ground outside a Larbert Hotel was warned he could face jail so he should engage the services of a solicitor.
Gary Hotchkies (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday with no legal representation after having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed outside the
Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert on August 21 last year.
In the charge for the offence it stated he did “repeatedly kick and stamp” on his victim who was lying on the ground at the time.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Stamping on someone’s head is something which will often result in prison. Do you want want the opportunity to consult a solicitor?”
Hotchkies, 16 Main Street, Larbert, had initially just wanted to get his sentencing over with, but agreed with the Sheriff and sentence was deferred until June 24 to allow him to engage the services of a solicitor.