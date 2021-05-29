Sheriff warns Larbert assault offender to 'lawyer up'

Gary Hotchkies (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday with no legal representation after having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed outside the

Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert on August 21 last year.

In the charge for the offence it stated he did “repeatedly kick and stamp” on his victim who was lying on the ground at the time.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Stamping on someone’s head is something which will often result in prison. Do you want want the opportunity to consult a solicitor?”