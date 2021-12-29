Sheriff wants to see proof of offender's 'broken neck' excuse
An offender’s excuse of not attending court due to a broken neck led a sheriff to ask for proof of his medical situation.
William Marshall (37) did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted reckless destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13 last year.
The court heard Marshall had suffered a fall from a “significant” height and had broken his neck. He was now in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
It was stated it there was “no doubt” this was the case and it was not something Marshall, Flat 8, Springkerse House, Stirling, would have just “made up”.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC adjourned the case until January 20 for an update on Marshall’s health situation.
He added: “We need to see medical vouching of some sort. We need to get some sort of understanding of when he will be fit and if he will be fit.”