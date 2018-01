A sheriff has described a Grangemouth woman (36) as having a “lack of enthusiasm” to deal with her drug habit or do unpaid work.

Kelly Anne Newman, 30 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, admitted possessing class A drug heroin in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on May 4 last year and threatening behaviour in Gowanlea Drive, Stenhousemuir, on July 4, 2017.

She was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months to engage with the substance misuse service.