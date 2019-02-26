Sheriff not impressed by Bainsford man’s excuses

Grant Young (33) assaulted a man by throwing a can at him and biting him.

Young admitted the offence he committed at his 7 River Street, Bainsford home on July 28 last year.

His excuses for missing subsequent court appointments included his going back to the Cumbernauld area to give his partner a break and taking his four-month-old baby to hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “I’m not at all impressed by your failure to engage with this process. If the reports are not available the next time your girlfriend will be getting a longer break from you because you will be going to custody.”

Sentence was deferred until March 14 for social work reports.