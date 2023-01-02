Sheriff hears Letham domestic offender is 'going nowhere for some time'
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Neil Burke, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his former partner in Carronshore Road, Carron on August 7, 2021.
By Court Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 4:16pm
The court heard Burke was “going nowhere for some time” and was serving a two-year prison sentence with a five-year non-harassment order in place for a domestic offence.
Noting he had already served 72 days in custody on this matter, Sheriff Craig Harris simply admonished Burke, 8 Letham Cottages, Letham.