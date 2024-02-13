Sheriff has doubts about Larbert offender's 'ability to comply' with court orders
Aidan Foy, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including breaching his non harassment order by entering Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 24 last year and contacting a woman he was ordered not to at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6, 2023.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted social work had reservations about Foy’s “ability to comply” with his orders.
She deferred sentence on Foy, 29 Duncarroch Street, Larbert, for six weeks to obtain further reports.