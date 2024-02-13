Sheriff has doubts about Larbert offender's 'ability to comply' with court orders

Aidan Foy, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including breaching his non harassment order by entering Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on October 24 last year and contacting a woman he was ordered not to at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 6, 2023.