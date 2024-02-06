Sheriff gives one last chance to Grangemouth thug who kicked police officer to the head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The court heard Day had only completed 70 hours of the 270 hours of unpaid work he received as punishment for his offences.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Day displayed a “contemptuous attitude” to the court orders and said could either revoke the order and send Day into custody or alter the order and add more hours.

Addressing Day directly he said: “You have wasted a lot of the court’s time apart from anything else. I’m going to vary the order and add another 100 hours. You won’t get another chance Mr Day – you were fortunate not to get a prison sentence in the first instance.”