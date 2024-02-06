News you can trust since 1845
Sheriff gives one last chance to Grangemouth thug who kicked police officer to the head

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ian Day, 33, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – kicking him on the head – to his injury and threatening behaviour at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on March 22 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
The court heard Day had only completed 70 hours of the 270 hours of unpaid work he received as punishment for his offences.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Day displayed a “contemptuous attitude” to the court orders and said could either revoke the order and send Day into custody or alter the order and add more hours.

Addressing Day directly he said: “You have wasted a lot of the court’s time apart from anything else. I’m going to vary the order and add another 100 hours. You won’t get another chance Mr Day – you were fortunate not to get a prison sentence in the first instance.”

Day, 20 F Kerse Road, Grangemouth, was given a further six months to complete the hours.