Sheriff gives one final chance to Whitecross offender
Paul Pitcairn (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman alarm between October 23 and October 25, 2021 in Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross.
The court heard Pitcairn, 49 Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross, had not turned up to social work appointments.
Sheriff Craig Harris said he would give Pitcairn a “final chance”.
Sentence was deferred until November 24 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.