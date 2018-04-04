Sheriff casts doubt on Bonnybridge offenders tag trouble

An offender’s frequent shedding of his electronic tag has led to him having to prove his account of events in court.

Jamie O’Donnell (23), 79 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday accused of breaching the restriction of liberty order he received for an assault he committed in Burnside Terrace, Camelon on April 30, 2016.

The court heard O’Donnell’s tag was broken while climbing down scaffolding, then at a party at his house when a friend cut if off while he was sleeping and again when he caught it on a bed post.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said he was taking these excuses with “a barrel of salt” and called for a breach proof on April 18.