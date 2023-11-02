A man who objected to a knitting circle meeting in a public library was banned from the premises for six months by a sheriff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian MacDonald, 64, ranted that Falkirk Library, where members of the group gather weekly with needles and wool to swap patterns and tips, was being run by a "lesbian sisterhood".

As staff tried to calm the 6ft 2ins MacDonald, he threatened to "squash" project lead librarian Tanya Milligan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard today that the incident happened on Thursday, May 11 this year.

MacDonald objected to the knitting group taking place in Falkirk Library. Pic: Alan Murray

Prosecutor Amy Sneddon said MacDonald approached Ms Milligan's colleague, librarian Amanda Webb.

Miss Sneddon said: "He inquired about the women's knitting club, which takes place at the library, referring to them as 'old fogeys'. He was asked to desist from this behaviour, but again expressed his displeasure about the group to Ms Webb."

MacDonald said he was the library's "main customer" and complained that the establishment was "run by women", whom he believed to be "against him".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was asked to take a seat while Ms Milligan, the manager, was called.

When she arrived, MacDonald repeated that he wasn't happy about the library being run by women, and that they should do what he told them.

Miss Sneddon said: "He was asked to leave the premises, but began speaking over the staff, ranting and shouting. He said the staff were 'just like the Nazis' and that the library was run by a lesbian sisterhood."

Miss Sneddon said MacDonald "continued ranting that women were inferior to men" and should do as they were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This continued for ten minutes, until MacDonald heard staff ringing the police and left.

He was arrested nearby and told police after caution: "These lesbians are just being petty. They don't know who they're messing with. They're in trouble when I get out of prison."

MacDonald, of Mylne Place, Carron, admitted statutory breach of the peace.

Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said: "All of this rather remarkable situation arose, without any particular reason at all, in a situation where Mr MacDonald was in the library every day,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's an articulate and intelligent man and remorseful about things. There has been no repetition."