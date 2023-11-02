Sheriff bans man from Falkirk Library after threats over knitting group
Ian MacDonald, 64, ranted that Falkirk Library, where members of the group gather weekly with needles and wool to swap patterns and tips, was being run by a "lesbian sisterhood".
As staff tried to calm the 6ft 2ins MacDonald, he threatened to "squash" project lead librarian Tanya Milligan.
Falkirk Sheriff Court heard today that the incident happened on Thursday, May 11 this year.
Prosecutor Amy Sneddon said MacDonald approached Ms Milligan's colleague, librarian Amanda Webb.
Miss Sneddon said: "He inquired about the women's knitting club, which takes place at the library, referring to them as 'old fogeys'. He was asked to desist from this behaviour, but again expressed his displeasure about the group to Ms Webb."
MacDonald said he was the library's "main customer" and complained that the establishment was "run by women", whom he believed to be "against him".
He was asked to take a seat while Ms Milligan, the manager, was called.
When she arrived, MacDonald repeated that he wasn't happy about the library being run by women, and that they should do what he told them.
Miss Sneddon said: "He was asked to leave the premises, but began speaking over the staff, ranting and shouting. He said the staff were 'just like the Nazis' and that the library was run by a lesbian sisterhood."
Miss Sneddon said MacDonald "continued ranting that women were inferior to men" and should do as they were told.
This continued for ten minutes, until MacDonald heard staff ringing the police and left.
He was arrested nearby and told police after caution: "These lesbians are just being petty. They don't know who they're messing with. They're in trouble when I get out of prison."
MacDonald, of Mylne Place, Carron, admitted statutory breach of the peace.
Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said: "All of this rather remarkable situation arose, without any particular reason at all, in a situation where Mr MacDonald was in the library every day,
"He's an articulate and intelligent man and remorseful about things. There has been no repetition."
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on MacDonald for him to receive social work support and to return to court in six months. He banned him from entering the library in the meantime. He told him: "Somebody who acts this way towards library staff could expect a prison sentence."