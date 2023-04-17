Sheriff asks for medical proof after Camelon offender's leukaemia excuse
David Sneddon, 40, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – slapping her on the head – in Burnside Terrace, Redding, and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 16.
By Court Reporter
The court head Sneddon, who was remanded in custody, was currently undergoing medical investigations for suspected leukaemia.
Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence on Senddon, 37 Fleming Gardens, Camelon until May 11, releasing him on bail and asking for medical vouching.