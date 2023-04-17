News you can trust since 1845
Sheriff asks for medical proof after Camelon offender's leukaemia excuse

David Sneddon, 40, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – slapping her on the head – in Burnside Terrace, Redding, and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 16.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

The court head Sneddon, who was remanded in custody, was currently undergoing medical investigations for suspected leukaemia.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence on Senddon, 37 Fleming Gardens, Camelon until May 11, releasing him on bail and asking for medical vouching.

Sneddon behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal HospitalSneddon behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
