'Shear' audacity: Forth Valley police look for help to trace 40 stolen sheep

Police officers are appealing for information after 40 sheep – worth a total of £5400 – were stolen from a farm.

At some point between Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 31, 20 ewes and 20 lambs were taken from the Farm in Fossoway near Kinross.

After making local enquiries to ensure they had not gone missing or wandered off, the theft was reported to police on Monday, August 26.

PC Ben Samson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep and we are appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

Police officers are searching for 40 sheep stolen from a farm (Picture: Police Scotland)

“If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken we would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/0329442/24 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.