She came in through the window: Bainsford break in offender asks for prison sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender who broke into a flat and made off with £1000 in cash and other items told the authorities she wanted to be sent to prison.

Michelle Reid, 36, was able to climb through a makeshift Falkirk Council window repair and enter a ground floor flat to steal a large quantity of cash and property. When the resident returned to her home she could not get in the door because it had been secured from the inside.

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaking into a property in Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, and stealing items on February 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “At 2pm the complainer left her ground floor flat locked and secured. She returned to the address at 9.50pm and found the metal snib behind the front door was in the locked position and this prevented access.

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She climbed in her previously broken window to the rear of the property. It had be secured by the council with chipboard. She found the chipboard had been pulled away.

"She found that various items were missing from the address including £1000 in cash, an Armani watch, a fake Rolex watch, a Samsung mobile phone. a driving licence and Nike Air Max trainers.”

The court heard Reid, 84 Davids Loan, Bainsford, wanted to be given a custodial sentence because that would be the “best option for her to stop her offending and drug use”.