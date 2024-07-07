Shard to say goodbye: Offender posts broken glass through ex partner's letterbox in Grangemouth
Connie Stevenson, 25, turned up at her former partner’s door on two occasions and on the second visit she was captured on CCTV posting shards of broken glass through his letterbox.
Stevenson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Lumley Street, Grangemouth on March 29.
Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for eight years, but it had come to an end in February. At 1am the complainer was alone at the address when he was awoken by the buzzer being continuously pressed.
"He looked out of his front door and he saw the accused standing in the common close, waving at him in what he felt was intended to antagonise him. She then left at that point.
"At 4.49am he was in his bedroom when he heard a rustling noise and the sound of something being stuffed through his letterbox. He saw broken glass and part of a plastic drinks bottle.
"He then looked at his CCTV and saw the accused had entered the close and placed the glass and the other item through his letterbox and then leave. He called the police.”
The court heard the posting of the broken glass was supposedly a “symbolic” gesture and signalled the end of what had been a “toxic relationship”.
It was stated Stevenson, who was said to be registered disabled, had a “difficult upbringing” and was “glad to put the relationship into the history books”.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You appear before the court today with a lengthy record with various different offences and on the majority of these previous convictions you have been admonished.”
Sheriff Michie placed Stevenson, who now lives in the Denny area, on a supervised community payback order for six months and made her subject to a non-harassment order not to contact her ex partner for a period of 12 months.