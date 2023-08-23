News you can trust since 1845
Shady trader: Carronshore contraband crook caught with thousands of counterfeit cigarettes

An offender is facing a possible jail sentence after a customs raid at his home uncovered hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of contraband cigarettes and tobacco hidden in amplifiers imported from eastern Europe.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Aumar Bashir, 53, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to dealing in contraband tobacco products, contrary to the 1979 Customs and Excise Management Act, at his home in Carronshore and other locations in August 2018.

Almost 29,000 cigarettes – all counterfeit – and 64 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco were found in his home, garage, van, car, and a self-storage unit he was renting on the

Midthorn Business Park in Grangemouth.

Bashir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Bashir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Earlier today, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Bashir's van contained several boxes marked "amplifiers”, while empty boxes marked "amplifiers" and a disassembled

amplifier were found in the garage.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: "The officers removed one of the amplifier boxes from the van, took the amplifier out, took it apart, and found cigarettes."

Bashir was arrested and searched and a contract for a self-storage container was found on him. A warrant was obtained and the container was searched.

The court heard the amplifier packages were part of 22 parcels delivered to an address in Livingston around the time Bashir was arrested in August 2018.The counterfeit cigarettes were branded Lambert and Butler, Marlboro Gold, Benson & Hedges, Regal Kingsize, Royals Kingsize, Mayfair and Richmond and the

tobacco was in counterfeit packing marked Amber Leaf, Drum and Golden Virginia.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Bashir, of Longdyke Place, Carronshore, to September 21 for reports.