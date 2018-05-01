Sgt Bellingham’s bells take a toll on pesky purse pinchers

Police will be running a special awareness event tomorrow at Falkirk’s Howgate Centre designed to combat purse thefts.

The initiative follows a number of thefts of purses in the Falkirk town centre area, where elderly shoppers have been the unfortunate victims of light fingered thieves.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to tell shoppers to look out for their purses and Sgt David Bellingham and the community team will be on hand to give personal security advice and also give out special anti-theft purse bells.”

The event will run at the Howgate from 9am to 3pm.