Sexual offender fails to report in

A convicted sex offender failed to tell police about a new address he had been living in.

Kevin O’Raw (35), 14 Paterson Place, Bonnybridge, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to failing to adhere to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act between December 24, 2016 and April 6 this year.

O’Raw, who has been convicted of distributing obscene material in the past, failed to tell police about an additional address which he had been staying during that period.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This was a misconception on your part in terms of your order and on this occasion I will admonish you.”