Sex offender's two-year rampage of rape and abuse in Forth Valley area ends with prison sentence
A sex offender is now in prison for the vile sexual and physical abuse – including forcing people to wear a dog collar – he carried out in the Forth Valley area between 2018 and 2020.
Scott Lannister, 35, was found guilty of multiple offences, including rape, at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Also known by the surname Hanlon, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier today at Glasgow High Court, placed on the sex offenders register and given an
extended sentence which will see him monitored by authorities for a further nine years after his release from custody.
Hanlon repeatedly subjected his victims to serious physical and sexual assaults, including rape. He compelled them to wear dog masks and collars, took their money
and kept them locked up.
Prosecutors from the Cown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service were able to demonstrate both victims suffered a course of abusive, controlling behaviour which left them terrified of Hanlon.
A jury heard one was a vulnerable teenager when subjected to physical and sexual violence by Hanlon and another suffered from a debilitating medical condition and
was unable to defend themselves from the attacks.
National Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Fraser Gibson, said Hanlon’s victims had suffered terribly at the hands of someone they trusted.
He said: “Scott Hanlon manipulated vulnerable people – much younger than himself – for his own depraved ends. The victims endured appalling ordeals while being c
ontrolled and manipulated. It has taken great bravery on their part to speak out against him and report the crimes.
“We hope today’s sentence offers them some degree of comfort as they attempt to move on in their lives.”
Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of Forth Valley public protection unit, added: “Lannister will now face the consequences for these degrading, violent attacks. Sexual crimes, of any nature, will not be tolerated.
"I would urge anyone who wishes to report an offence of this nature to come forward, regardless of the passage of time. We will investigate it thoroughly and you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”