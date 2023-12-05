Sex offender made threats as he was being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A sex offender found himself back in court again for the second time in two months after threatening people while he was on the way to hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan Monteith, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in North Street, Bo’ness and en route to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 26.

He appeared in court back in October, having admitted breaching his sexual offences prevention order – put in place on August 31, 2022 – on March 14 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The convicted sex offender removed the software which monitored his Internet access on his mobile phone and then contacted police over 12 hours later to tell them what he did.

Monteith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On that occasion Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.