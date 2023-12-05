Sex offender made threats as he was being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan Monteith, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in North Street, Bo’ness and en route to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 26.
He appeared in court back in October, having admitted breaching his sexual offences prevention order – put in place on August 31, 2022 – on March 14 this year.
The convicted sex offender removed the software which monitored his Internet access on his mobile phone and then contacted police over 12 hours later to tell them what he did.
On that occasion Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
Last Thursday Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Monteith, 8 Bell Court, Grangemouth, for three months to February 29, 2024 to see how he progresses on his existing orders.