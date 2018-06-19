Sex offender grabbed woman and tried to kiss her

Edward Brannan (60) sexually assaulted a woman in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, grabbing her body and touching her breasts as he attempted to kiss her.

Brannan, 120 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the offence he committed on February 20. The court heard defence solicitor Kevin Douglas state Brannan struggled in social settings and needed help as to how he should act when he is out and about. Sheriff John Mundy placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and Brannan was also required to have his name placed on the sexual offenders’ register for the same period.