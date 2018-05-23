Sex offender arrested for breaching of his prevention order

A convicted sex offender appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week charged with breaching his sexual offences prevention order.

John Bermingham (51) appeared on petition on Monday.

A Crown Office spokesman said he faced two charges under section 113 of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, which makes it an offence not to comply with the conditions of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order or an interim Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Bermingham, of Falkirk, made neither plea nor declaration at the brief, private, hearing.

Sheriff Linda Smith continued the case for further examination and remanded Bermingham in custody.

He will be brought back to court for a further hearing within seven days.