A 17-year-old offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted sending sexual messages online via Snapchat to a 12-year-old girl between July 1 and December 11 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday it was stated the teenager, from Bo’ness, was 16 at the time of the offence. He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and also had his name added to the sex offenders’ register for the same period.