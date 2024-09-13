Sex attacker who preyed on vulnerable women in Falkirk area jailed for six years

Dennett was jailed for six years at the High Court in Glasgow. Pic: John Devlin

A sex attacker who preyed on three vulnerable young women has been locked up for six years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Dennett, 22, targeted victims who were strangers or who he barely knew.

The first was a woman who had initially been in the company of her boyfriend in April 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennett eventually ended up alone with her at a property in Polmont.

He went on to rape her despite her loud protests for him to stop.

Dennett then sexually assaulted the second victim who he had only known for around a week in May 2020 in Falkirk.

He only stopped molesting her when someone knocked at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennett finally raped a 15 year-old girl at a house in Falkirk in October 2022.

She had absconded from a care facility that she had been in.

Dennett forced himself on the teenager after he had repeatedly pestered her for sex.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Dennett had earlier been convicted of the three charges following a trial in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Harrower told Dennett that the crimes all bore "striking similarities".

The judge stated the 15 year-old rape victim had penned an emotional statement describing the "psychological impact" the attack has had on her.

Lord Harrower added he had "no doubt" the other two young women were similarly affected.

He further said the sentence would have to be less - given his age - than it would have been for an older person.

Dennett was also put on the sex offenders list for an indefinite period.