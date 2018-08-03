Sex assault case adjourned because attacker was on holiday

Guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, a 40-year-old man was not available for a court appointment because he was on holiday.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John McKernan, 45 Little Denny Road, Denny committed the assault – repeatedly grabbing hold of the woman’s breasts, at his home on July 1.

The court heard there were no reports available regarding the case because McKernan had been away on holiday between July 5 and 21.

It was stated he did get in touch with social work quickly to advise them of this.

Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned the case for another four weeks to August 23 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.