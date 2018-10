Police are investigating a spate of thefts of spare wheels in Grangemouth.

Two tyres, valued at £200, were taken from Dalgrain Industrial Estate between 7.40pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday, October 10.

Spare wheels worth £840 were also stolen from Arnold Clark in Falkirk Road some time between 5pm on October 10 and 7am the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.