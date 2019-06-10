Several power tools stolen from vans in Camelon, Bonnybridge and Banknock

A number of power tools were stolen from Ford Transit vans across Falkirk district in less than a 24-hour period.

Police are investigating thefts from vehicles in Camelon, Bonnybridge and Banknock, all of which took place between last Thursday and Friday.

In Camelon, a van parked in Fairlie Street was broken into between 4pm on Thursday and 8.30am the next day. An orange Stihl saw and a Makita drill kit were taken from the vehicle.

Another Ford Transit was broken into in Camelon’s Ochiltree Terrace between 6.30pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday. The lock on the driver’s door was forced before Makita power tools, including a combi drill, planer and ripsaw, were stolen.

A van was also targeted in Main Street, Bonnybridge between 6.30pm on Thursday and 8am the following day. The driver’s door lock was forced and a Makita tool kit containing a jig saw, torch, impact driver, planer and drill was taken from within.

A similar theft took place in Alloway Crescent, Bonnybridge between 4.30pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday as Makita tools, including an electric drill, planer, impact driver, circular saw, jig saw and torch, were all stolen.

Police are also probing a break-in to a Ford Transit in Hollandbush Crescent, Banknock which took place between 5pm on Thursday and 8am the next day. Again, the lock on the driver’s door was forced. Paslode power tools and a Makita radio were then stolen from within the vehicle.

Anyone who has information relating to any of these crimes is asked to contact police via 101.

Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.