Seven years in prison for abuser who carried out 24-year campaign of terror

Stewart Kennedy was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.(Picture: Submitted)

An abuser claimed all his six victims lied about him to try and get compensation payouts.

Stewart Kennedy carried out a 24-year campaign of terror starting when he was just 13 himself. The crimes included sex offences against a number of them as well as stalking and physical violence.

The 38 year-old had been found guilty of a total of 15 charges following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The abuse occurred between 1998 and 2022 mainly at various addresses in Stirlingshire against six different females.

But, the case was sent to the High Court where sentencing powers are greater.

Lord Scott went on to jail Kennedy for a total of seven years.

The judge stated at the High Court in Glasgow that he had decided against the possibility of imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction – effectively a life sentence on Kennedy.

He remarked in a pre-sentencing report that Kennedy continued to protest his innocence and that he "failed to acknowledge the true extent" of what he had done.

Lord Scott said: "You claim that your victims have lied to secure compensation.

"Of course, the jury concluded that it was you who was lying to try and avoid the consequences of abusive behaviour, which you have engaged in unhindered for 24 years."

Kennedy, of Falkirk, will be supervised for two years on his release. He will further be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

The first victim was physically and indecently assaulted. Her ordeal included having a plate of food shoved in her face, kicked and intimidated.

The next woman ended up falling down stairs having been booted in the stomach. She was pregnant at the time. She was also called horrible, derogatory names.

The third suffered in a similar fashion as well as being repeatedly groped.

Kennedy's next victim was sexually assaulted during car journeys. He would also leave unwanted gifts and notes for her while turning up at her home.

Kennedy went on to make indecent comments to another young woman and sent her a graphic video clip of him carrying out a sex act.

His final victim had her life made a misery which included being assaulted, molested and false accusations made about her.

Iain Smith, defending, told the court: "It is fair to say that he adopts the attitude that he did at his trial.

"The jury thought otherwise and he has to live with that."