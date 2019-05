Seven Segways worth a combined £40,000 have been reported stolen from a Falkirk business.

The two-wheeled motorised vehicles were taken from Greenrig Cycles in Lochgreen Road at around 1.30am on Saturday.

Some of the Segways are camouflage, while others are black.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information connected to this crime is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.