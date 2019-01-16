Series of attempted break-ins in Bo’ness prompt police warning

Falkirk district householders have been urged to ensure their homes are secure at all times following a spate of attempted break-ins.

Several residents of Pennelton Place, Bo’ness reported incidents of doors being tried by would-be thieves over the festive period.

Police were still receiving reports of failed housebreakings in the area last week.

One resident who was wakened on Christmas morning by the sound of a door handle being tried later discovered it had also been damaged.

Any householders who experienced similar incidents are asked to call police on 101.