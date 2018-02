A shoplifter stole well over £500 of alcohol and cash last year.

Ryan McInally, 29 Balmoral Place, Stenhousemuir, admitted a string of thefts which included stealing cash from the collection box at St Francis Xavier Church, Hope Street, Falkirk on October 5.

He also stole money from the tip jar from Central Fish and Chips, High Street, Bonnybridge, on April 12.

He was jailed for seven months back dated to January 15.