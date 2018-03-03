Serial shoplifter stole £1000 of goods

A drug addicted shoplifter stole almost £1000 of goods in the space of a year to fund her habit.

Heavily pregnant Shannon Prow (24), 8 Seaforth Road, Langlees, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to a multitude of thefts from September 2016 to June 2017, most of them involving handbags from TX Maxx, Falkirk Central Retail Park. She also admitted possessing heroin in Vicar Street, Falkirk on September 6 last year.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Prow, who had been in custody since December 18, was keen to be able to address her problems in the community.

Sheriff John Mundy instead sentenced Prow to 24 months in prison.