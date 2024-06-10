Serial shoplifter chucked speaker at store staff during Grangemouth thieving spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial shoplifter flew into a rage when staff confronted her about her thieving and threw a speaker and a glass coffee jar at them.

Janey Baillie, 48, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting two members of staff at B&M, Talbot Street, Grangemouth on January 19.

She also admitted culpably and recklessly concealed a used and uncapped needle to the potential endangerment of police officers searching her at an address in Fairlie Street, Camelon on April 6.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.30pm and staff were alerted to the accused as a potential shoplifter within the store. They saw the accused to have items in her hands.

Baillie committed the assaults on staff at B&M in Grangemouth(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Upon noticing the staff member, the accused turned around and placed the item back on the shelf. Three employees have attended at the front door to give the accused the opportunity to return any items.

"The accused then walked the wrong way out the one way system and has then approached the accused asking what is in her bag. She pulled out a speaker which was not within its box.

“She then pulled out other items and handed them to the woman and said she had nothing else, before attempting to leave the store. She still had a bag in her hand and then became aggressive.

"She then removed a speaker from her bag and threw it at the woman, striking her on the body. At this point staff had to stop other customers from coming into the store for their own safety.

"There were children in the store at this time and were distressed. The accused took a glass jar of coffee from her bag and raised it above her as if she was going to smash it on the ground.

"She flung it down at a woman causing her nail to be broken. She told staff she had stolen thousands from the shop before. When she was advised she would be stopped from doing this she said ‘that’s what you think’."

Police attended and Baillie was arrested.

Officers were in danger on another occasion when they began searching Baillie and asked her if she had anything sharp on her. She lied a number of times and told them she did not – but then police found an uncapped, used needle in her pocket.

At one stage Baillie, 90 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, was said to have told officers “I need the mental ward, not the police station”.

She was also guilty of breaching her curfew conditions, but said she had been out in the early hours looking for her cat after her son – who had been bad to a gerbil – had visited her home.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “She’s no stranger to going to the jail back and forward. She’s certainly the most stable I have seen her for a while. She’s a long term project, but she is stable at the moment.”

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Baillie on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she engage with addiction services.