Sentence deferred after man is robbed at knifepoint in Bo’ness

James Stewart (22) held a knife on his victim before making off with the man’s mobile telephone.

Stewart, whose address is listed as Low Moss Prison, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assault – presenting a knife at the man and then threatening him with violence if he did not hand over his phone – he committed in Dean Road, Bo’ness on December 16 last year.

He also admitted having possession of a knife in Gilburn Place, Bo’ness that same day.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Stewart for two weeks until November 22, specifically for the matter to call in front of Sheriff Craig Caldwell at that time.

