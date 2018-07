A 34-year-old attacked a woman in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge, pulling her to the ground by her hair and injuring her.

Erin McManus, 17 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, committed that offence on December 18, 2015 and breached her bail between April 19 and May 1 this year.

Sentence was deferred for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.