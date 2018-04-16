Sent sex texts to girl (15)

Keith Seaman (61) admitted trying to repeatedly kiss a 15-year-old girl at his 13 Inglis Place, Brightons home.

Seaman committed the offence between September 1 and December 15 last year and also pled guilty to sending sexual text messages to the girl between November 1 and December 15, 2017. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Seaman pled guilty on the day of his trial. Sheriff Derek Livingston said Seaman’s behaviour was “very akin to grooming” and both “criminal and entirely inappropriate” and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 170 hours unpaid work in six months. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.