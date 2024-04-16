'Send me to prison': Grangemouth offender who pushed woman through glass shower screen asks for jail sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Leadbetter, 28, was said to be struggling with his mental health and with taking substances and felt prison would be the best option for him.
However, his lack of previous offending history made the request a difficult one.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leadbetter had previously pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Morven Court, Hallglen, sometime between April 1, 2019 and March 20, 2023.
The charges stated on one occasion Leadbetter grabbed the woman and then pushed her, causing her to fall through a glass shower screen, smashing it and leading to her permanent disfigurement.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Leadbetter, 130 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was inviting the court to impose a prison sentence upon him because he was struggling with his mental health and substance abuse.
Sheriff Shead said: “I’m reluctant to put him in prison. He has got no record to speak of.”
Addressing Leadbetter directly, he added: “This is a serious offence and the court is perfectly entitled to consider a custodial sentence. However, the court has decided that is not appropriate.”
He placed Leadbetter on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next nine months. He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for five years.