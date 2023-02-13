'See youse!': Ex serviceman cracks and attacks Falkirk schoolboy 'vandals'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Owens, 43, had pleaded guilty to assaulting the 13 and 14-year-old boys – grabbing them both by the throat – at the Union Chippie, Union Road, Camelon on May 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “The witnesses left Falkirk High School at lunch time and were walking up a path to the Union Chippie when the accused drove up in his car, got out and approached them, shouting ‘see youse’ and then grabbed them by the throat.

"The accused began shouting at them, accusing them of throwing stones at his property. He then got back in his car and drove off at speed. Police out on patrol saw the pupils – both appeared to be physically shaken and one had redness to his neck and throat area.”

Owens 'collared' the two youngsters near the Union Chippie in Camelon

The court heard Owens, who was said to be suffering from PTSD due to his service in the Armed Forces, had been having problems with youths congregating outside his home for some time and had reported them to the school and the police, who he believed had done nothing to help.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “There were groups of children from Falkirk High School consuming alcohol and drugs, causing mayhem, damaging property and being unpleasant. He lost the plot.”

Mr Sandeman said Owens “collared” the youngsters and added they only suffered the most “minor type” of injury.

It was stated Owens had now moved away from the area.

Noting Owens’ conduct on the day, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I don’t think most reasonable members of the public would behave in that way.”

He added he was proceeding on the basis Owens did have PTSD, even though there was no actual medical evidence provided.

Owens, 26 Hall Park, Sauchie, was placed on supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within that time.