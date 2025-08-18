Second arrest after protest outside former hotel housing asylum seekers

A second man has been charged and appeared in court today following Saturday’s protest at a former hotel in Falkirk housing asylum seekers.

Police Scotland said one arrest came after a report of indecent exposure.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after trying to break through the police cordon as officers tried to keep two groups of protesters apart outside the former Cladhan Hotel in the town’s Kemper Avenue.

Officers had closed the road for public safety earlier in the day with it only reopening shortly before 9pm.

Police said investigations into some of the banners shown on Saturday in Falkirk were continuing. Pic: Michael Gillen

It came as two groups held rallies outside the former hotel.

A local group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future had announced a protest on “uncontrolled immigration” to begin at midday.

Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents then announced they would hold a counter protest beginning an hour earlier.

Initially police officers were able to keep both sides apart on either side of the road while vehicles could still pass.

Two men were charged following Saturday's protest. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, as the numbers grew, they were forced to close close off the road at Arnott Street and further along Kemper Avenue as people spilled on to the carriageway.

The building is being used by the Home Office and its contractor Mears to house asylum seekers until they can be processed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of indecent exposure in the Kemper Avenue area of Falkirk around 3.10pm on Saturday, August 16.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, August 18.”

Police have confirmed that they are continuing enquiries concerning several of the banners that were displayed on Saturday.

One had a skull with the message “Kill ‘em all, Let God sort ‘em out”, while another said “No to Islam”.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Council has strongly denied claims that the asylum seekers are being housed locally ahead of people living in this area.

Yesterday, the Save Our Future & Our Kids Future posted on social media: “Over the past few days, we’ve received several concerning reports directly from workers inside Falkirk Council’s homeless department. These are people on the ground, doing their jobs, and what they are telling us is deeply worrying.”

They claimed that female staff didn’t feel safe visiting the asylum seekers, who were being “fast tracked” into local homeless accommodation ahead of local people.

In a strong statement, the local authority has denied all of these comments.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of false claims on social media following the protest outside the Cladhan Hotel at the weekend.

“To be clear, Falkirk Council has no role in placing asylum seekers at the Cladhan Hotel. The hotel’s use is managed by Mears Group on behalf of the Home Office, and any questions about numbers or operations should be directed to them.

“The cost of accommodation and meals at the hotel is met entirely by the Home Office and Falkirk Council offers no financial assistance to any of those adult asylum seekers. Financial allowances come from the Home Office.

“Our homelessness service is not involved and has no contact with adult asylum seekers at the hotel. No asylum seekers have been given priority access or fast-tracked into council housing or homeless accommodation.

“Community safety is everyone’s concern and we will continue to work constructively with community groups and community planning partners, such as Police Scotland and NHS Forth Valley, to ensure everyone’s wellbeing is looked after as far as possible.”